TPD investigating after man found dead in street near S. Irving Ave & E. Valentine St.

Tucson Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street on Friday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of S. Irving Ave. shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to reports of an unresponsive male lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found Gabriel Munoz, 46, with "obvious signs of trauma" and pronounced him dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are still trying to locate a suspect and any motive for the crime.

TPD is askign anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip at 88-CRIME.

