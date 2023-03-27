Watch Now
TPD investigating after man found dead in street near S. Irving Ave & E. Valentine St.

South Irving Ave and East Valentine St.
TPD are investigating after a man was found dead in the street on Irving Ave. near E. Valentine St.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Mar 27, 2023
Tucson Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street on Friday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of S. Irving Ave. shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to reports of an unresponsive male lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found Gabriel Munoz, 46, with "obvious signs of trauma" and pronounced him dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

Investigators are still trying to locate a suspect and any motive for the crime.

TPD is askign anyone with information to contact them or submit an anonymous tip at 88-CRIME.
