TPD investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old.

Officers say the 4-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries to his hand from a gunshot.

The incident happened near the 1500 block of south Columbus boulevard around 3 p.m.

TPD has not made any arrests and no suspects are outstanding.

The investigation is still ongoing. Details surrounding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.