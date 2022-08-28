Watch Now
TPD investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near North Silverbell and West Sweetwater

Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Officers say the accident happened near North Silverbell Road and West Sweetwater Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area while TPD completes their investigation.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

