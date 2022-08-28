TPD investigating a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle near North Silverbell and West Sweetwater

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Officers say the accident happened near North Silverbell Road and West Sweetwater Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area while TPD completes their investigation.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of N. Silverbell Rd. & W. Sweetwater Dr. as officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle.



Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HABZjNiFVp — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 28, 2022