TPD investigating a pedestrian injury

Tucson Police is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. The location of the accident is at W. Valencia Rd./S. 8th Ave.

TPD States Traffic on westbound Valencia Rd. from S. 6th Ave. to S. 12th Ave. will be shut down temporarily and the public should avoid this route.

