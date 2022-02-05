TPD investigating a pedestrian injury

Tucson Police is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. The location of the accident is at W. Valencia Rd./S. 8th Ave.
TPD States Traffic on westbound Valencia Rd. from S. 6th Ave. to S. 12th Ave. will be shut down temporarily and the public should avoid this route.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 5, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian at W. Valencia Rd./S. 8th Ave. Traffic on westbound Valencia Rd. from S. 6th Ave. to S. 12th Ave. will be shut down temporarily, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EG8xk4SfTo
We will keep you updated as more information comes in.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter