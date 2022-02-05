Watch
TPD investigating a pedestrian injury

Police lights
Posted at 12:15 PM, Feb 05, 2022
Tucson Police is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. The location of the accident is at W. Valencia Rd./S. 8th Ave.

TPD States Traffic on westbound Valencia Rd. from S. 6th Ave. to S. 12th Ave. will be shut down temporarily and the public should avoid this route.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in.

