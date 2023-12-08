Watch Now
Police looking into shooting near I-10

Posted at 2:39 PM, Dec 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a road rage situation that led to a shooting.

Police say it happened on the ramp for westbound I-10 at northbound Park Avenue.

Officers say the victim was a man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

The TPD is telling drivers to practice caution with road closures in the area.

