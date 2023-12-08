Police looking into shooting near I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a road rage situation that led to a shooting.
Police say it happened on the ramp for westbound I-10 at northbound Park Avenue.
Officers say the victim was a man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody.
The TPD is telling drivers to practice caution with road closures in the area.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.