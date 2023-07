TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting near West Glenn Street and North Balboa Avenue.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the 2700 block of North Balboa Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.