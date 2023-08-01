TPD investigates shooting near Columbus Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting on July 27 at the 1400 block of North Columbus Boulevard.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a residence.

The victim was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The adult-male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Lee Brown, was detained a short distance away from the residence.

Officers say the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Brown. It then got physical and the victim was shot.

Brown was booked on the felony charges of Aggravated Assault with Serious Injury and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

On July 31, officers were notified that the victim had passed away due to the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Nico Valenzuela. Next of kin was notified.

Due to the passing of Mr. Valenzuela, the case will be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for further review.

The investigation remains ongoing.

