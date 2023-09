TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at the 1900 block of West Linden around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

TPD says they believ a man was armed with a firearm.

SWAT team and the Hostage Negotiations Unit responded to assist. Police tell KGUN 9 the man was found hiding in a shed.

After nearly an hour of negotiations, the man came out and was calmly taken into custody, according to police.

Investigation remains ongoing.