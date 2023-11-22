TPD investigates Northside motorcycle crash involving serious injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a motorcycle crash involving serious injuries on the Northside this afternoon around 3 p.m., at West Wetmore Road and North Fairview Avenue.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area as the intersection of Wetmore and Fairview is shut down as of about 3:50 p.m.
Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
