TPD investigates Northside motorcycle crash involving serious injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a motorcycle crash involving serious injuries on the Northside this afternoon around 3 p.m., at West Wetmore Road and North Fairview Avenue.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area as the intersection of Wetmore and Fairview is shut down as of about 3:50 p.m.

