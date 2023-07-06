Watch Now
TPD investigates midtown domestic-violence incident

Call came in Thursday morning
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 06, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a domestic violence incident in midtown. Officers got the initial call at 7:45 Thursday morning to a home near Fairmount Street and Dodge Boulevard.

Details are limited, but TPD wasn't sure if one person would survive their injuries. They told KGUN 9 a man is in surgery and being treated for his wounds.

The bomb squad is on the scene and investigating something inside the home.

So far, no one has been arrested in this incident.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more on this developing story.

