TPD investigates midtown domestic-violence incident

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a domestic violence incident in midtown. Officers got the initial call at 7:45 Thursday morning to a home near Fairmount Street and Dodge Boulevard.

Details are limited, but TPD wasn't sure if one person would survive their injuries. They told KGUN 9 a man is in surgery and being treated for his wounds.

The bomb squad is on the scene and investigating something inside the home.

So far, no one has been arrested in this incident.

