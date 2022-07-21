Watch Now
TPD investigates homicide near South Park

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Tucson police is looking into a deadly shooting outside a convenience store near South Park Avenue.

The incident happened Wednesday around 10 p.m. near South Park Avenue and Irvington Road.

Various 911 calls were reported in regard to a shooting and an unresponsive man outside 4875 S. Park Ave.

As officers arrived to the scene, 25-year-old Francisco Javier Espriu was found with gunshot wounds.

Espriu was pronounced dead on scene. His next of kin was notified.

According to the TPD, Espriu was in a verbal confrontation with unknown individuals prior to the shooting which then turned physical and led to Espriu being shot.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

