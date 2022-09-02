Police: Man killed near 44th Street, Sixth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department investigated a homicide near 6th Avenue.
Police responded at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area west of South 6th Avenue and West 44th Street.
As officers arrived, they found a man in front of an auto shop on West 44th Street.
The male had signs of trauma and was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Claudie Ross Lovell. Next of kin has been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
