Police: Man killed near 44th Street, Sixth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department investigated a homicide near 6th Avenue.

Police responded at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area west of South 6th Avenue and West 44th Street.

As officers arrived, they found a man in front of an auto shop on West 44th Street.

The male had signs of trauma and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Claudie Ross Lovell. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.