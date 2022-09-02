Watch Now
Police: Man killed near 44th Street, Sixth Avenue

Tucson police investigated a homicide at 44th Street and Sixth Avenue. Photo courtesy Google Maps.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 16:55:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Tucson Police Department investigated a homicide near 6th Avenue.

Police responded at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area west of South 6th Avenue and West 44th Street.

As officers arrived, they found a man in front of an auto shop on West 44th Street.

The male had signs of trauma and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Claudie Ross Lovell. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

