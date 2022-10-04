TPD investigates homicide from September 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a homicide on Sept. 30.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard.

Officers received reports of a shooting and they arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Ramon Cesarez Sepulveda. Next of kin was notified.

According to officers, Cesarez Sepulveda went to the residence of a known individual in regard to a dispute.

A confrontation ensued, which resulted in the other individual firing his firearm, striking Cesarez Sepulveda.

A man remained at the scene as officers and detectives continued their investigation.

There are no outstanding suspects and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.