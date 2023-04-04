TPD investigates homicide at an apartment complex near Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on Shannon Road.

The incident occurred on April 3, around 2 a.m. at 41 South Shannon Road.

As officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside a parked car.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ruben Rios. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.