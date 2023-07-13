TPD investigates deadly shooting on Winmor Avenue and 24th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting and an unresponsive man in the roadway.

The incident took place on July 10 around 5:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of S. Winmor Avenue.

As officers arrived, the victim was found with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

TPD identified the victim as 17-year-old Jose Salcedo. Next of kin was notified.

According to TPD, a group of men, including Salcedo, were in the area for a pre-arranged meeting with two individuals.

The meeting was held behind a grocery store near S. Country Club Rd. and E. 24th Street.

During the meeting, Salcedo and another man attempted to rob the two individuals at gunpoint.

One of the suspects started shooting as the victims tried to escape in their car, resulting in the death of Jose Salcedo, his companion.

TPD identified the outstanding suspect as 16-year-old Cesar Suarez Ortiz.

On July 12, found Otriz at home and took him into custody.

Ortiz was charged with 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Aggravated Robbery, and two counts of Aggravated Assault. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 88-CRIME.

