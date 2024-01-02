TPD investigates deadly motorcycle crash on Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Dec. 29, 2023, around 3 p.m. a crash involving a black 2009 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle on the 1000 block of West Prince Road resulted in life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
He was identified as 43-year-old Dale William Esteb.
The passenger, an adult female, was also taken to Banner-UMC and suffered minor injuries.
According to Tucson Police, Esteb was traveling eastbound at a speed exceeding the 40 mph limit in the median lane. The driver lost control, causing the ejection of both occupants.
Neither had helmets, and the driver did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement.
On Jan. 1, Esteb passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Investigation remains ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.