TPD investigates deadly motorcycle crash on Prince Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Dec. 29, 2023, around 3 p.m. a crash involving a black 2009 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle on the 1000 block of West Prince Road resulted in life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He was identified as 43-year-old Dale William Esteb.

The passenger, an adult female, was also taken to Banner-UMC and suffered minor injuries.

According to Tucson Police, Esteb was traveling eastbound at a speed exceeding the 40 mph limit in the median lane. The driver lost control, causing the ejection of both occupants.

Neither had helmets, and the driver did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement.

On Jan. 1, Esteb passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigation remains ongoing.