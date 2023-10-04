TPD investigates deadly crash near Prince Road and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Failure to stop at a red light led to the death of an 18-year-old driver on Tucson's west side early Wednesday.

Isaiah Nowell Parker was headed west in a BMW on Prince Road and drove through a red light just before the Interstate 10 overpass at about 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

As a result, the BMW struck a red Honda Accord with a driver and two passengers inside. Parker died at the scene. The Honda passengers were taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the news release said. The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda was determined to be impaired at the time of the crash. He was charged with misdemeanor DUI. Whether or not Parker was impaired is still under investigation. Detectives are trying to figure out if the BMW was involved in a street race before the crash, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.