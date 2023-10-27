TPD investigates deadly crash involving pedestrian on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle Road.

The crash occurred on Oct. 24 around 9:30 p.m. on North Oracle Road and West King Road.

The pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was trying to cross Oracle Road when he was hit by a black 2014 Ford Fusion.

The Ford was going southbound on Oracle in the median lane.

officers say the pedestrian was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and the driver of the Ford, identified as a 33-year-old male, immediately stopped and was not impaired.

The pedestrian remained in the hospital receiving care for his injuries.

On the morning of Oct. 26, officers were notified by the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner that the pedestrian had passed away as a result of his injuries.

Additionally, reports indicate that the pedestrian had drugs in his system at the time of the collision.

The pedestrian was identified as 28-year-old Diego Cavazos. Next of kin was notified.

No charges or citations have been issued.

Investigation remains ongoing.