TPD investigates dead pedestrian crash near Grant Road

Posted at 7:48 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 22:23:22-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of North Craycroft Road and East Grant Road.

Police say the victim is an adult man.

Both north and southbound Craycroft will be closed until further notice.

The Tucson Police Department asks drivers to find an alternate route.

KGUN 9 has reached out for more information and we will provide updates as soon as possible.

