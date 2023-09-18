TPD investigates crash where men were found with unrelated injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of a possible crash involving a man in the roadway.
The incident occurred on Monday around 2:45 p.m. in the area of South Fremont Avenue and East Calle Nevada.
As officers arrived, two men were found with signs of trauma unrelated to a crash.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
