TPD investigates crash where men were found with unrelated injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of a possible crash involving a man in the roadway.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2:45 p.m. in the area of South Fremont Avenue and East Calle Nevada.

As officers arrived, two men were found with signs of trauma unrelated to a crash.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.