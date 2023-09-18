Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigates crash where men were found with unrelated injuries

thumbnail_IMG_1984.jpg
KGUN 9
thumbnail_IMG_1984.jpg
Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 19:21:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of a possible crash involving a man in the roadway.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2:45 p.m. in the area of South Fremont Avenue and East Calle Nevada.

As officers arrived, two men were found with signs of trauma unrelated to a crash.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

If You Give a Child a Book

Click to Donate Today