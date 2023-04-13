TPD investigates crash involving a motorcyclist and two pedestrians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians near 4th Avenue.

The incident occurred on April 6 around 10:20 p.m. on the 400 block of N. 4th Avenue.

According to TPD, the rider was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the two pedestrians were transported with minor injuries.

Officers say the motorcyclist had left a bar in the 4th Avenue area.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 4th Avenue in the multi-purpose center lane, well above the posted 25 MPH speed limit.

As the motorcyclist continued north, he struck the raised median for the single-line streetcar station.

The two women pedestrians were sitting at the station when they were struck by motorcycle debris as the motorcycle continued to slide northbound on 4th Avenue.

On April 8, the motorcyclist passed away.

Officers identified the motorcyclist as 50-year-old Ahren Walker Jackalone.

The investigation is ongoing.