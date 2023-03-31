TPD investigate homicide near Alturas Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a homicide on Monday, March 20 around 10:30 p.m.

TPD received a call from a woman reporting a shooting in the 800 block of East Alturas Street.

Officers found 46-year-old Shamus Baines with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The woman caller was identified as the shooter and remained on the scene during the investigation.

According to TPD, Baines had recently met the woman and agreed to pick her up along with another woman at her residence.

The three had arranged to drive to a nearby business.

Ass one of the women was dropped off, a physical altercation occurred between the woman caller and Baines inside the car.

During this time, the woman discharged her firearm, striking Baines.

On March 29, officers were notified Baines had passed away as a result of his injuries he sustained from the shooting. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911.