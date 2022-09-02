TPD: Homicide outside of Family Dollar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of disturbance leading to a homicide near Park Avenue on Aug. 31.

The incident took place at the parking lot of Family Dollar, 5713 S. Park Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

As officers arrived, 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny was found with sharp-force trauma.

Podzemny was pronounced dead on scene. Next of kin was notified.

Officers located several witnesses and contacted Homicide Detectives to continue the investigation.

According to TPD, Podzemny had been loitering outside of the store and was seen repeatedly pulling the door handles of a vehicle in the parking lot.

When Podzemny was told to leave, store employees called 911, provoking a physical confrontation.

No suspects have been charged. Investigation is ongoing.

