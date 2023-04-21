Watch Now
TPD: Homicide investigation near Escalante and Houghton

Police called to scene around 10:15 a.m.
KGUN 9 | Jon Perra
Tucson Police Department investigates a shooting on King Manor Drive near Golf Links and Houghton.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 15:44:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:15 a.m. Friday on East King Manor Drive, near East Escalante Road and South Houghton Road.

TPD says they are currently investigating a homicide in the residential area.

KGUN 9 will provide additional information as it becomes available to the public.

