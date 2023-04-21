TPD: Homicide investigation near Escalante and Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:15 a.m. Friday on East King Manor Drive, near East Escalante Road and South Houghton Road.

TPD says they are currently investigating a homicide in the residential area.

KGUN 9 will provide additional information as it becomes available to the public.

----

