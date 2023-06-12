TPD: Four suspects taken into custody after armed robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just before midnight on Sunday, officers with the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Circle K in the area of 36th St. and Mission Rd.

The suspects took several items from the store and fled as police were arriving. No injuries were reported.

The suspects drove away from police in their vehicle but were stopped around Silverlake Rd. and Kino Pkwy.

Four suspects were taken into custody, facing several charges:

Sergio Elias (18 years old)- Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Burglary 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Flight

Elijah Wallace (21 years old)- Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, and Burglary 3rd Degree

Kaitlyn Hosp (18 years old)- Aggravated Robbery

Elysia Zittman (18 years old)- Aggravated Robbery