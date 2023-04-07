TPD finds body in parking lot near University and Stone Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department says officers found one person dead in a parking lot near North Stone Avenue and East University Boulevard Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Officers were in the area after calls reporting a suspected shooting.

According to TPD, the victim is a male. There is no information from police about a possible suspect at this time, nor can TPD confirm whether the possible shooting and person found dead are connected.

Police did not confirm a cause of death.

KGUN 9 will provide further detail if it becomes available.

