TPD employee under investigation due to off-duty behavior

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration notified the Tucson Police Department of a criminal investigation involving an employee's off-duty behavior.

The department says it has begun the process of terminating employment based on the preliminary information gathered as of Wednesday, and following review by Tucson Chief of Police Chad Kasmar.

While legal charges are pending, TPD says the employee's name will not be released.

The employee was hired in December 2021 and is a professional staff member working as a Community Service Officer.

The employee's actions—which have also not been released to the public—are currently the focus of a criminal and administrative investigation by the department.

The worker is currently on unpaid leave, according to TPD.

“The Tucson Police Department treats all allegations of criminal acts or misconduct by employees very seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by this employee are not reflective of our agency's core values, and warranted immediate review and action on my behalf,” said Tucson Police Chief Kasmar.