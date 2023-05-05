Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Double shooting near President Street leaves one man injured

Phoenix police arrest man who allegedly assaulted an officer
ABC15
<p>Police lights</p>
Phoenix police arrest man who allegedly assaulted an officer
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 17:46:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. at a home on West President Street, west of 6th Avenue.

Two men were involved in the shooting.

As officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds while the other was not injured.

Officers say it began as a neighbor dispute which then led to a shooting.

The injured man identified as 39-year-old Jerome Gabriel Cipriano, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, and Prohibited Possessor.

A bond has yet to be set.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Cruzando la Linea | Crossing the Line [2023]

WATCH: Cruzando la Linea, a KGUN 9 Special Presentation on the AZ-Mexico border and immigration