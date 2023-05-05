TPD: Double shooting near President Street leaves one man injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m. at a home on West President Street, west of 6th Avenue.

Two men were involved in the shooting.

As officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds while the other was not injured.

Officers say it began as a neighbor dispute which then led to a shooting.

The injured man identified as 39-year-old Jerome Gabriel Cipriano, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, and Prohibited Possessor.

A bond has yet to be set.