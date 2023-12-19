TPD: Deadly crash on Tucson's Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly single-car crash on the south side of Tucson.

The crash occurred on Dec. 18 around 11:50 p.m. on East Valencia Road between South Campbell and South Plumer avenues.

According to the TPD , the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the driver was going westbound on Valencia Road in a blue 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

Apparently, the Corvette was traveling at high speeds in the median lane when the driver switched lanes to avoid hitting the back of a car in front of him. That's when police say the driver lost control of the car, sliding across the three westbound lanes, slamming into a light pole and block wall.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Ricky Parraz, who officers say was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Police have since let his family know of his passing.