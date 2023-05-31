TPD: Deadly crash on Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a crash on Grant Road involving serious injuries.

The incident occurred on May 27 around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grant Road and North Rosemont Boulevard.

The 76-year-old passenger of a red Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to officers, the Hyundai Elantra was trying to turn left, onto northbound Rosemont Boulevard, from eastbound Grant Road.

As the Elantra was turning, a westbound Chevrolet Traverse collided with it.

The driver of the Traverse was identified as a 27-year-old woman and was not injured.

The occupants of the Elantra were not wearing their seatbelts and the driver had a suspended driver’s license, according to TPD.

Officers say the results of the impairment test are yet to be confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.