TPD: Deadly crash on 29th Street involving a bicyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist near 29th Street.

The crash occurred on May 21 around 2:45 p.m. at the 4200 block of East 29th Street.

According to TPD, a man on his bike was hit by a white 2010 Chevrolet Colorado and was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 54-year-old Paul A. Antonio. Next of kin was notified.

Officers say Antonio was crossing 29th Street from north to south when he was struck by the Chevrolet Colorado that was traveling eastbound on 29th Street in the curb lane.

The Chevrolet Colorado was traveling over the posted 35 MPH speed limit.

Antonio was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old James Lee Sorg.

Sorg was charged with one count of Manslaughter and was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Speeding and impaired driving are the major contributing factors of the collision.

Investigation remains ongoing.