TPD: Deadly crash near Tanque Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash near Tanque Verde Road.
The incident occurred on April 4 around 11:40 a.m. at the 7800 block of E. Tanque Verde Road.
A woman passenger was pronounced dead on scene.
The male driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.
Investigation remains ongoing.
