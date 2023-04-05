TPD: Deadly crash near Tanque Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a deadly single-vehicle crash near Tanque Verde Road.

The incident occurred on April 4 around 11:40 a.m. at the 7800 block of E. Tanque Verde Road.

A woman passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further information.