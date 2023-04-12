TPD: Deadly crash involving motorcyclist on Broadway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Broadway Boulevard.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 11 around 7 p.m. on East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way.
Officers say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatining injuries.
TPD advises avoiding the area and using an alternate route.
