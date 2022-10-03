TPD: Crash involving a pedestrian near Glenn Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is on the scene of a crash near Glenn Street involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way.

According to TPD, two people, one being a pedestrian, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TPD is working on getting the vehicle off the roadway.

The northbound lane on Alvernon Way will be closed.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.