Tucson Police confirm fatal bicycle collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department have responded to the 8200 Block of S. Rita Road for a serious injury collision.

TPD says when they arrived Tuesday the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

This victim was identified as a male in his 30s. Officers have not yet released his name.

According to interviews, the white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee displayed "reckless driving behavior." The Jeep apparently then swerved off the roadway onto the sidewalk hitting the bicyclist.

According to TPD, the driver of the Jeep was a 22-year-old male.

Emergency crews transported him to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The DUI Unit determined the driver of the Jeep was impaired.

This investigation is currently open and pending updates.

