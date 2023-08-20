TPD Chief Kasmar on helping the department 'Struggle Well'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar says staffing numbers are stabilizing and attrition is down almost 60 percent year to date.

“It’s an honor for me to take ownership of the fact that we didn’t get everything right the last few years,” he told KGUN this week.

Now approaching two years at the helm of the Tucson Police Department (TPD), Chief Kasmar says the department has done more to invest in its staff. That has led to two pay raises, equipment upgrades and a sharper focus on mental wellness.

“We see levels of trauma in this community every day that folks can’t imagine,” he explained. “Where you’re absorbing the grief of a community member.”

That’s where “Struggle Well” comes in: a program the Boulder Crest Foundation introduced which teaches “post-traumatic growth.”

“I’ve never in my 23 years of doing this type of work, seen such a powerful program,” said Chief Kasmar.

It arrived at the TPD shortly before Kasmar became chief.

He then made it a week-long class held once a month, reaching about 450 TPD staff members and recruits.

“This month will be my nineteenth class that I’m opening up,” Kasmar explained.

He starts every class opening up about trauma at work or home, encouraging others to do the same.

“I tell a few different stories. One of them’s the story of me losing my father unexpectedly and a little too early,” he shared.

The class also dives into conversations about physical spiritual and financial wellness, breathing techniques and ways to be mindful, grateful and reflective.

“When you dive into your personal experiences, you’re willing to share those with other people, that comes at a personal cost. And you’re exhausted at the end of that… It’s not a trauma competition. It’s just how life has impacted you and how you share those experiences so others can enrich their lives from your experiences,” revealed Chief Kasmar

It’s not required for TPD staff, but several officers tell KGUN 9 it’s a powerful experience.

“I’ve been through a lot in my career, but I’ve been through a lot away from my career as well, my personal life,” said TPD Class Officer Jason Bentley. “Not having a clear mind coming to this profession and working in the field is not gonna help the people that really need the help.”

Chief Kasmar says the TPD is helping other agencies across the state — including the Pima County Sheriff’s Department — start their own “Struggle Well” programs.

“We know it’s changing lives and we’re gonna keep driving that investment in the department,” said Chief Kasmar.