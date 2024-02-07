TPD Chief "disappointed in the outcome" of Edward Esquibel Jr. sentencing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department's chief is expressing disappointment with the sentencing of Edward Esquibel Jr.

Esquibel Jr. was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of probation, after pleading guilty to hitting Tucson Police offficer Kyle Lorenz with his car last year.

TPD Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following news of the verdict.

“The impact that Mr. Esquibel’s choices had on Officer Lorenz, his family, and the police department far exceed the sentence that was imposed on him. The sentence rendered in this case failed to provide adequate justice. While we are disappointed in the outcome, our primary focus remains the physical recovery and well-being of Officer Lorenz and his family as he navigates his future and his career with the Tucson Police Department.”

Lorenz was working on a hit-and-run case near Stone Ave. and Glenn St. when Esquibel Jr. crashed into his patrol car. Lorenz ended up having his leg amputated due to the injuries he sustained from the crash.

In November, Esquibel Jr. admitted to driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Esquibel pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a serious physical injury.