TPD believes alcohol played role in serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday night

Posted at 8:27 PM, Aug 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they beleive alcohol played a role in a multi-car crash Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of East 29th Street and South Swan Road.

Three cars were involved and both a man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to TPD, they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

