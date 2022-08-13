TPD believes alcohol played role in serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they beleive alcohol played a role in a multi-car crash Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of East 29th Street and South Swan Road.

Three cars were involved and both a man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to TPD, they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Charges are pending at this time and the investigation is ongoing.