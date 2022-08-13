TPD believes alcohol played role in serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they beleive alcohol played a role in a multi-car crash Thursday evening.
It happened at the intersection of East 29th Street and South Swan Road.
Three cars were involved and both a man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to TPD, they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Charges are pending at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.