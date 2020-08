TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Grant and Craycroft because of a serious injury crash.

It happed at the intersection of Grant Road and North Rainbow Vista Drive.

Police said the Grant Road is shut down from Craycroft Road to Sahuara Avenue.

In a tweet, they said someone was seriously injured. They did not provide more information about the extent of anyone's injuries.

No word yet when Grant is expected to reopen.