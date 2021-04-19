Watch
TPD asking for public's help in finding missing vulnerable adult

88-year-old Thomas Tarbet
TPD
Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 18, 2021
Tucson Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

88-year-old Thomas Tarbet was last seen around 1 P.M. on Saturday, April 17th in the 1400 block of North Alamo driving a black 2003 Ford Ranger pick-up truck. His license plate number is ANVL6863.

Tarbet is described as a while male, 6'5", 134 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Tarbet has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and requires daily medication for other serious medical conditions.

If anyone has seen Tarbet or his vehicle they are asked to call 911 immediately.

