TPD arrests suspect in connection with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Tucson Police have arrested a suspect and are still looking for several others in connection with a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in April.

50-year-old David Manuel Samaniego, Jr., was taken into custody at a residence near East 22nd Street on July 31. He was charged on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

The girl was a passenger on Sun Tran's Route 17 bus on April 1, according to a news release from TPD. Police said an older man, identified in the interim complaint as David Samaniego, Sr., allegedly approached her and convinced her to go to his apartment near East Kleindale and North Country Club roads.

Samaniego, Sr., gave the girl an unknown substance to smoke, the interim complaint said, saying it would be good for her health.

She awoke on a mattress, surrounded by Samaniego, Sr., and other men, the news release said. Some of the men had sexually assaulted her during that time, the release said.

The assault was reported to officers the following day. The girl reported she escaped the apartment with only her shirt and pants and that her bra and underwear were still there, the complaint said.

A search warrant was served on the apartment and the bra and underwear were found inside.

A sexual assault medical exam indicated that the girl had fentanyl in her system. Crime lab results indicated "three contributors of DNA," including that of Samaniego, Jr., the news release said.

Tucson Police are still looking for 70-year-old David Manuel Samaniego, Sr.

Two more suspects have yet to be identified. Anyone with information on Samaniego, Sr., or the two suspects are asked to call 88-CRIME.