TPD arrests man involved in multiple robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police has identified a suspect involved in numerous robberies on the east side.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Jabari Lacree Finley on Nov. 1 at the Safeway near East Golf Links and South Wilmot Road.
Officers identified Finley as a suspect from a previous robbery at the same location the week before and recovered a gun.
Finley was identified as a suspect in two other robberies that occurred on Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.
He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
