TPD arrests man involved in multiple robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police has identified a suspect involved in numerous robberies on the east side.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Jabari Lacree Finley on Nov. 1 at the Safeway near East Golf Links and South Wilmot Road.

Officers identified Finley as a suspect from a previous robbery at the same location the week before and recovered a gun.

Finley was identified as a suspect in two other robberies that occurred on Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Group Violence Detectives have identified & charged a suspect in numerous robberies from Tucson's Eastside.



Officers from Operations Division East/Zebra Squad located & arrested Jabari Lacree Finley (21) on 11/1 as he arrived to the Fry's near E. Golf Links Rd. & S. Wilmot Rd... pic.twitter.com/QApZPcB26w — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) November 29, 2023