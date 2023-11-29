Watch Now
TPD arrests man involved in multiple robberies

Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 17:06:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police has identified a suspect involved in numerous robberies on the east side.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Jabari Lacree Finley on Nov. 1 at the Safeway near East Golf Links and South Wilmot Road.

Officers identified Finley as a suspect from a previous robbery at the same location the week before and recovered a gun.

Finley was identified as a suspect in two other robberies that occurred on Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

