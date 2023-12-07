TPD arrests man in crisis at Banner South

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Dec. 6, around 7:30 p.m., Tucson Police responded to a distress call at Banner South's parking lot on 2800 East Ajo Way.

The report cited an adult male in crisis, possibly armed in a parked vehicle.

The hospital was briefly on lockdown as officers successfully detained the man after several hours.

Officers say the lockdown has been lifted, and there is no further threat to the public.

According to TPD the man is now receiving the necessary assistance.