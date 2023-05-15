Watch Now
TPD: Arrests made in Sunday, May 14 pedestrian crash

Incident occurred around South San Antonio Drive and Mission Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were arrested in relation to a pedestrian crash that occurred in Tucson Sunday, May 14 around 3:45 p.m., according to police.

Martin Massengale, 55, was involved in a confrontation with the victim of crash, an adult man, before that man was hit by a vehicle, police say. According to TPD, Massengale did not remain at the location after the victim was hit. He was charged with Failure to Remain at the scene of a Serious Physical Accident.

TPD says available details are limited at this time, but confirms that both Massengale and 34-year-old Tanisha Massengale were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Instrument. The incident occurred on South San Antonio Drive near South Mission Road.

The condition of the victim has not yet been provided.

