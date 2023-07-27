TPD arrested suspect involved in deadly shooting earlier this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has made an arrest in a Northside fatal shooting from earlier this year.

On the night of February 25, 2023, officers responded to the southwest corner of North Stone Avenue and West Fort Lowell Road for the report of a shooting.

As officers arrived they located the victim, 61-year-old Warren Lee Lewis with gunshot wounds and was taken to Banner University Medical Center.

Lewis was then pronounced deceased at the hospital.

No suspects were immediately identified.

According to TPD, Lewis was walking on North Stone Avenue with another individual when a car drove by them and started shooting.

A security guard who was working in the area heard the shooting and located Lewis near the roadway.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Carlos Gandara Jr.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Gandara and officers from Operations Division West/Community Response Team began searching for him.

On July 26, 2023, officers found the suspect at a residence near North Flowing Wells Road and West Fort Lowell Road.

Members from TPD SWAT responded to assist and safely took Gandara into custody.

Gandara was booked into the Pima County Jail.

He is currently being held on his arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder, Drive-by Shooting, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 88-CRIME.

