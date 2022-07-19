Watch Now
TPD: Armed person barricaded in the apartment near Pantano

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — 
The Tucson Police Department responded to armed person barricaded in the apartment The View near Pantano and Wrightstown Road.

Officers have been at the scene referring to a domestic incident since 2:30 p.m.

According to TPD, the subject is inside a vehicle as officers are communicating to work things out.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.

