TPD: Armed person barricaded in the apartment near Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —

The Tucson Police Department responded to armed person barricaded in the apartment The View near Pantano and Wrightstown Road.

Officers have been at the scene referring to a domestic incident since 2:30 p.m.

According to TPD, the subject is inside a vehicle as officers are communicating to work things out.

