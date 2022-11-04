TPD: Apartment complex shooting on South Wilmot Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers are investigating an apartment complex shooting on Wilmot Road south of Golf Links, near 3200 S. Wilmot Road.

According to police, the man who was shot has been transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect is currently in custody, TPD said. KGUN 9 will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.

----

