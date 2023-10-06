TPD: Alleged DUI leads to deadly crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Dodge Boulevard on Oct. 5 at 6:21 a.m.

A woman pedestrian, identified as 70-year-old Deidree Ann Markin, was pronounced dead on scene after being struck by a black 2003 Nissan Pathfinder.

Officers say Markin was crossing East Speedway Boulevard at Dodge Boulevard in a south-to-north direction in a marked crosswalk with a High Intensity Activated CrossWalk (HAWK) signal activated.

Markin was crossing when she was hit by the Nissan which was going westbound on Speedway Boulevard in the curb lane.

The driver of the Nissan was determined to be impaired at the time of the crash.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and impaired driving were major contributing factors.

Investigation remains ongoing to determine appropriate charges for the driver.