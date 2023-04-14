TPD: Ajo Way shut down after pedestrian injured in crash

Traffic is restricted on parts of E. Ajo Way after a pedestrian was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to Tucson Police.

Ajo Way is closed between S. Park Ave and S. Evans Blvd as police continue their investigation into the collision. TPD is advising drivers to find alternate routes, which can include Kino Pkwy or Fair St.

TPD said on Twitter that the pedestrian was seriously injured. ADOT reported the crash around 10:00 a.m.