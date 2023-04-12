TPD: 78-year-old pedestrian hit near Glenn and Richey dies in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A pedestrian hit in a traffic incident on Tuesday, March 28 passed away while in the hospital receiving care for his injuries.
According to Tucson Police Department spokespeople, 78-year-old James George Renella was crossing East Glenn Street near North Richey Boulevard when an eastbound Nissan cargo van hit him.
Police say the 45-year-old driver of the van stopped and cooperated with police while they investigated the scene. TPD says the driver was not impaired.
Renella was being treated at Banner-University Medical Center when he passed away two days after being hit. His next of kin was notified.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter